Ethiopian’s second Boeing 787-9 makes debut flight to Beijing

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group and SKYTRAX certified Four Star Global Airline, confirmed that its second Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, named after the Chinese capital city Beijing, made its maiden commercial flight to Beijing.

On-board the new Ethiopian game changing fleet, passengers enjoyed its unique features such as biggest windows in the sky, high ceilings, less noise, distinctive lighting, and higher air humidity at 40,000 feet.

Ethiopian is among the veteran carriers that started serving the People’s Republic of China back in the early 1970’s, which has translated into a flourishing commercial and bilateral cooperation between the continent of Africa and China.

Currently, Ethiopian operates 30 weekly scheduled flights through its five gateways in China, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Chengdu.

Ethiopian is supporting China’s Belt and Road Initiative with its extensive and convenient network of passenger and cargo connectivity in Africa, Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing airline in Africa. In its seventy-plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.