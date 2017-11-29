Three stabbed to death

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Three people were reported dead from stab injuries. Windhoek residents Samuel Tsei-Tsei, 31, Ngatangwe Murangi, 21 and Mervin Immanuel, 24 all died after they were stabbed multiple times with knives in separate incidents.

According to police reports all three were involved in arguments before they were stabbed multiple times which consequently resulted in their sudden deaths.

A 33-year-old suspect, a resident of Otjomuise allegedly got into a fight on Sunday with Murangi after he saw that he was wearing his shoes that were stolen.

“They got into a fight and the suspect stabbed the deceased,” explained Namibian police public relations officer Warrant Officer Hilma Amutenya.

Murangi suffered multiple stab wounds on his back and chest. Murangi died instantly at the scene. The suspected has been identified and is due to make an appearance in court for murder. Immanuel who is the second person to have lost his life due to knives, was murdered at a local Shebeen on Changai Street, Shandumbala in the vicinity of Katutura on Sunday night.

According to the police report, Immanuel was attending a braai when two men aged 23 and 21 allegedly attacked him which resulted in a fight.

Immanuel suffered a stab wound injury and was rushed to Katutura State Hospital where he was pronounced dead few minutes upon arrival.

“The next of kin were informed and two suspects aged 23 and 21 years old were arrested and are expected to appear in court. Police investigation continues,” narrated Amutenya.

Amutenya explained the incident left Wanahenda resident Tsei-Tsei dead, saying that he too was involved in an argument with the suspect when he got stabbed in his neck.

On Sunday a case of attempted murder was reported in Otjomuise involving Ueyakoyao Uemena, 26 and a 47-year-old. It is alleged at a shebeen along Mamedi street when they got into the argument which led into a shooting rampage.

“It is further alleged that and the suspect took out a pistol and shot the victim once on the back and once on the lower abdomen,” said Amutenya.

The victim has been admitted in Katutura State Hospital and his condition is serious but stable. The suspect went to report himself to Otjomuise Police station and he was arrested. However, the firearm used is yet to be retrieved.