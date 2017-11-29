Third Long Course Gala concludes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A total number of 126 swimmers participated in the third Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala that was held in Windhoek over the weekend at the Olympia Swimming Pool.

Swimmers from Aqua Swimming Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Swimming Club and Namib Swim Academy participated in 748 events. Despite the high level of competition, no records were broken on the day.

Heleni Stergiadis once again achieved the highest final points of 608 in her 200 IM. Two master swimmers, Gabor Salamon (61) and Francois van der Westhuizen joined by Lushano Lamprecht, who recently came back after a long absence from swimming, also took park in the gala.

“This December holiday, some of our swimmers will be participating in at the South African swimming gala. We would like to wish them all the best of luck and thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said Phinelia Stergiadis on behalf of the Namibian Swimming Union (NASU).

The fourth Long Course Gala, is scheduled to take place will be on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January 2018. Thereafter the Bank Windhoek Namibia Long Course National Championships will take place towards the end of February 2018.