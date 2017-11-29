PG to decide on Kapofi’s fraud case

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The case of former assistant to the deceased war veteran Andimba Toivo ya Toivo has been referred to the prosecutor general’s office for her to decide if Elia Shoopala Kapofi should be prosecuted or not – and if so, where he is to stand trial.

Kapofi faces a count of theft and fraud for allegedly wrongfully and intentionally withdrawing about N$71,000 from the late Ya Toivo’s account earlier this year.

Making a brief appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday before magistrate Brand van Pletzen, Kapofi was informed that the case has been referred to the prosecutor general for a decision.

“We request a postponement for the prosecutor general’s decision. This is because the amount involved is over N$60,000,” explained state prosecutor Lusepani Tatelo.

Kapof, who was the late Ya Toivo’s personal assistant and driver for a long time, was arrested on August 18, 2017 after it was discovered that he withdrew money on February 2 from his employer’s account before he passed on in June. The former aid was released on bail of N$10,000 at his first court appearance.

According to an article in The Namibian, Kapofi was trusted with the banking details of the late Ya Toivo and had been withdrawing money from the account for the late Ya Toivo’s household expenses.

Magistrate Van Pletzen, before postponing the matter, warned Kapofi to make an appearance as scheduled as failure to appear in court would result in the court issuing a warrant of arrest against him.

Kapofi, who was represented by Kadhila Amoomo, will make a return to court for the prosecutor general’s decision on March 16, 2018.