Only 23 but doing his second Masters degree

Pinehas Nakaziko

At the age of 23-year-old, Andreas Iipumbu, a highly driven, motivated and ambitious individual already holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management Cum Laude from Coventry University in United Kingdom (UK), a Masters in Strategic Project Management from Heriot-Watt University, and is currently undertaking his online Masters of Business Administration with the University of South Wales, in the UK.

Iipumbu attended his lower education at the St Georges Diocesan College from 2008-2012 in Windhoek, where he was a top ten overall performing learner from Grade 8 throughout to Grade 12. In Grade 10 (2010) and Grade 11 (2011) he was selected and served as a member of the City of Windhoek Junior Council.

In Grade 11 he was invited by PriceWaterHouseCoopers to attend an Entrepreneurial Development Programme created for top performer’s countrywide. In Grade 12, Iipumbu was voted by school and staff members to be the Head Boy of St. Georges Diocesan College.

He completed his Grade 12 with 54 points out of 60 points. After his Grade 12, Iipumbu went to study Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management at Coventry University in the United Kingdom where he graduated with a Magna Cum Laude in 2016.

After his graduation, he was accepted again at one of Scotland’s most prestigious universities, Heriot-Watt University–Dubai campus, where he studied for a Master of Science in Strategic Project Management and graduated in November 2017.

That same year, Iipumbu was awarded a scholarship by the University of South Wales for an MBA (Masters of Business Administration), online programme, which he is currently pursuing. “One difficulty I continuously faced was staying focused with my goals, amidst all the social evils that are present amongst the youth.

“Working hard and doing well isn’t necessarily viewed as what’s cool during high school years and people tried to frown that upon me. Your social surrounding can have a big impact on you and that is why you find people that were ‘supposed to be great’, but then were lead off path by alcohol abuse and drugs,” says Iipumbu.

In the UK he was offered drugs and was continuously invited to parties were youth were indulging in dangerous drugs, but for him it was important to remain grounded in his goals.

“I always thought to myself this is not why I was sent here, my country needs me I cannot afford to even risk doing this nonsense,” he says. Caught between play and work but became one of his biggest strength.

“I have a strong desire in making a positive difference and helping to improve Namibia as a nation. I truly believe in the importance of education as one of the constituents to achieving such and I am strongly challenging and urging my fellow youth to take their education seriously.

“We are the future generation entrusted to take our nation to great heights and need to work hard to realise a greater future for our people,” says Iipumbu, adding that he is extremely grounded in improving the lives of the people and society around him.

His dreams are to create employment and opportunities through sustainable and innovative ventures. He urges youth not to lose focus on their dreams. Iipumbu was born in 1994 in Paris, France and lived there for five years and then moved to Washington DC for another five years before moving to Namibia in 2005.

“I was abroad as my father was representing Namibia as an ambassador during those time periods. I have two older brothers and one young sister and after years of tertiary education abroad I have finally moved back home,” he says.