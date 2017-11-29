NMC introduces medical insurance for the youth… the Jade option

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Medical Care (NMC) has launched a new medical aid plan aimed at the younger generation. The comprehensive medical aid product, aptly named Jade, offers a unique combination of benefits for young healthy active families in need of quality medical services at an affordable premium.

Introducing the new option this week, NMC Principal Officer, Alison Begley, said, after assessing the needs and desires of young people and single-headed households, the Fund embarked on a journey to bring about a health product which speaks to a different demographic, mainly those on-the-go, who often have no suitable options when it comes to medical aid cover.

“During the realignment process of our offerings we came up with Jade aimed specifically at Namibia’s young professionals, the youth, single-parent households and young couples.

“Taking into account the current economic scenario, we designed Jade which is affordable; it is an exciting and attractive product with a low level entry premium for the younger generation. Our business is about inclusivity; and as NMC we are known for being innovative and we also like to keep up with the trends in this digital age.

“This new offering is tailor-made for a specific younger clientele to join the NMC family by choosing the medical aid option that fits perfectly into their lifestyle. That’s why we call it the option with a difference,” said Begley.

With Jade, NMC is migrating from a one-size-fits-all approach as this benefit is structured to have a main member and or another adult and children, making healthcare cover accessible to the young professionals.

Earlier this year, and in line with keeping up with the digital age, NMC also unveiled its user-friendly website and mobile application for easier access by its over 30 000 members and other stakeholders.

Jade will be in effect as of the beginning of January 2018. NMC also offers the Sapphire, Diamond, Opal, Ruby, Emerald, Amber, Topaz and Topaz Plus plans, which are all designed to make health care cover affordable to across the social divide.

Annually, the NMC business model assesses the economic climate to motivate people to make better and informed choices when it comes to living healthier lifestyles, by amending existing schemes and coming up with innovative offerings and other benefits.

The strategy will help NMC transform, shape and develop products that are current and viable in a rapidly changing world. “We foresee huge potential in the Jade product offering, and hope this will significantly enhance our service offering to both our existing and incoming clients and also to our stakeholders we work with in the health sector,” Begley said.