Green Enterprise Solutions is first Namibian company to exhibit at AfricaCom

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Green Enterprise Solutions (Green), a Namibian company founded in 2010, recently attended Africa’s largest telecom conference in Africa, in Cape Town. The organisation was also the first Namibian company to be an exhibitor with its own stand at this pan-African event.

Green provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for the Namibian market, as well as internationally across Africa, thus making the Cape Town AfricaCom conference the perfect event to be present at with a stand.

The conference presented Green the opportunity to engage, demonstrate and present its offerings and past successes, and meet with present and potential clients from across Africa, as well as roll out its partnership with WorksPad, the mobile enterprise solutions app for corporations, for the African continent.

An extra dimension came in the form of Tjekero Tweya, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communication Technology, who was not just present at the AfricaCom conference, but was one of the featured speakers.

By visiting Green’s booth at AfricaCom he and his delegation emphasised the importance of Green’s presence at the conference in Cape Town. The visit proved how important Namibia sees the role of ICT as a way to further develop the country’s economy and make it skills-based.

At the conference Green met likeminded individuals, companies and partners from across Africa and further abroad, all sharing the same passion for developing Africa’s digital footprint and making the continent competitive in the ICT arena on a global level.

Kehad Snydewel, managing director of Green, said: “Sharing ideas, best practices during interactive sessions gave us a great opportunity to show how advanced we are as Green. Being present at a forum like this and partnering up internationally is the only way in which we can innovate and compete on a global scale. Green wants to be, and is, right at the forefront of this drive to compete internationally, and AfricaCom provided the perfect setting. Having the honourable minister of ICT present and visit our stand was the icing on the cake.”