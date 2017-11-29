Elombe Youth Expo set for December

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The much-anticipated Elombe Youth Expo (EYE) is set for December 19-20 at the Elombe pensioning area in Onayena Constituency, Oshikoto Region.

Preparations are already in full swing, and this year organisers aim at attracting hundreds of youth from all corners of the country.

The expo is an initiative of the Elombe Art Academy (EAA). It started as the Elombe Annual Youth Festival and changed to the Elombe Youth Expo last year.

“The event has now changed into an expo as many youths have shown an interest in showcasing their handmade products, rather than just having fun,” says organiser and founder of the EAA, Erastus Tsempo. He adds that they want to make the event much bigger every year.

This year it promises to be exciting and full of different entertainment activities such as musical performances, exhibitions, competitions and a beauty pageant, which is one of the main attractions.

Miss Elombe 2016, Karoline Ihuhwa, will make her appearance as a special guest, to hand over the title to a new queen.

Bantu, D-Squire, the rising kwaito star Komesho, Tsempo, Young Legend, Ndakondjelwa, M-Shine are some of the artistes who will entertain guests.

“The main aim is to promote arts and at the same time help young local business men and women increase market share,” says Tsempo.

He adds that the registration for the beauty pageant, which is especially for girls from the surrounding areas, is open until December 13, but the list for the performing artistes is already full.

“We are also looking for sponsors to be part of this event. Locals who want to volunteer in organising the event are welcome,” he says. Those interested may contact the organisers at 0813644597 or 081784242.