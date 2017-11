Outjo resident Sageus Somaeb who was convicted of killing his stepson and, while on bail, the boy’s mother, was this morning sentenced to two life sentences.

He killed 6-year-old Remember Gaingob, a son of his ex-girlfriend in May 2013. He was then granted bail and it was after his release from custody that he went on to kill the boy’s mother, Charlotte Gaingos, on July 31 the same year. Judge Naomi Shivute today sentenced Somaeb to two life sentences. (Photo: Nampa)