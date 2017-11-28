Suspects in Mӧller murder in court

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Five men accused of murdering well-known coastal businessman Hans-Jörg Möller in Walvis Bay in June 2016 made their first appearance in the High Court last week as per the prosecutor-general’s decision.

Gotlieb Panduleni, 31, David Tashiya, 30, David Shekundja, 36, Elly Hinaivali, 30, and Malakia Shiweda, 29, made a brief appearance before Judge Christie Liebenberg before their case was remanded to January 18, 2018.

The case was transferred from Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court.

The prosecution charges each of the accused with a count of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking with an intent to rob, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and housebreaking with aggravating circumstances for the happenings on June 16 -17 last year.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty in June this year on all charges levelled against them, the prosecution accuses them of being responsible for the events that led to the death of Möller.

According to the substantial charge sheet, Panduleni and his co-accused drove to Möller’s residence when the Möller family were asleep. It is alleged that the men shot Möller in his abdomen after he tried to protect his wife Carol-Ann Möller who was being assaulted.

After the shooting, the men continued assaulting Möller’s wife before tying her up and ransacking the house in search of money and valuables.

The accused fled the scene with goods worth N$154,250 and N$19,600 in cash.

Panduleni and his co-accused are being held at Windhoek prison with other trial-awaiting prisoners until their next appearance in court on January 18, 2018.

The accused were represented by defence counsels Christopher Dube and Titus Ipumbu, with Advocate Martino Olivier prosecuting for the state.