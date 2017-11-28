Stars, BA in super-duper clash tonight

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The stage is set for one of the most intriguing local derbies in the country’s topflight league, the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), as table toppers African Stars will tonight take on traditional rivals Black Africa at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

With both teams coming off uninspiring draws over the weekend, with Stars having played to a 1-1 draw against Young African and BA to 1-1 stalemate against Civics, tonight’s clash between the two Katutura giants will be of vital importance as it is expected go a long way in deciding Stars’ and BA’s league title prospects.

BA’s new mentor Lucky Richter has on numerous occasions declared his desire to see Black Africa turn into the formidable side it once was and tonight’s match against old foes Stars presents him with a perfect opportunity to make a bold statement and hopefully hit the ground running.

On the other side, Stars are under immense pressure to maintain their near faultless league run, which has seen them maintain a strong grip on league proceedings for over 10 rounds of matches. Stars are currently tied with Tura Magic atop of the log on 25 points and a defeat against BA tonight would spoil their league title ambitions.

African Stars veteran skipper Pat-Nevin Uanivi openly admitted that they cannot allow a defeat against BA tonight as it will blemish their hopes of lifting the league trophy.

“Since we drew over the weekend, our objective going into tonight’s clash is to collect all three points: nothing more, nothing less. We are mentally well prepared and the players are ready to come to the party.

“Obviously it’s a derby, so that means no extra motivation is needed because playing against Black Africa is already motivating and hence we are ready to go out full force,” Uanivi said.