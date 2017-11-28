Police credited for maintaining peace and stability

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The mayor of Keetmanshoop, Gaudentia Kröhne, says Namibians owe the peace and stability in Namibia to a strong police force always there to ensure chaos and instability are prevented.

Speaking during the commemoration of the Police Day at Keetmanshoop on Sunday, Kröhne said the police force plays an important role in ensuring peace and stability – and therefore those men and women in uniform should be given a pat on the shoulder for their immense contribution to maintaining law and order since independence.

“We celebrated 27 years of independence this year and I ardently believe that a big portion of the peace and stability we have enjoyed for the last 27 years can be attributed to the strength and vigilance of our police force,” she said.

She added that the responsibility of uniformed men and women is not easy, noting that as enforcers of law and order they require the highest standards of discipline and courage.

She said the fact that the force has grown from only about 2,000 members in 1990, to about 12,634 members currently, bears testimony that it has made great efforts to put itself in a better position to deliver quality services.

She encouraged them to focus on personal growth to be equipped with skills that will enable them to carry out their duties.

“I want to encourage you to continue training and studying whenever opportunities present themselves, in order to maintain high standards of operations.” The Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, also had a message for the force, saying the day presents a chance for self-introspection for police officers, and to remind themselves of their duties and responsibilities.

Reading the message of the inspector general, the //Kharas Regional Police Commander, Commissioner Rudolf Isaak, said the day should be commemorated with self-analysis on what has been achieved and what still needs to be achieved.

He said the commemoration of Police Day presents an opportunity for the police to reflect on the important role the force has been playing over the years and should also serve as a reminder of the enormous responsibility placed on the police.

“It is during an occasion like this that the force renews its steadfast commitment to fulfilling its mandate, by ensuring that the safety and security of our nation is maintained,” he said

He urged police officers to work harder, also now during the festive season in order to combat crime and reduce road accidents, saying non-performing officers will be dealt with accordingly.