Robbery, domestic violence top crime wave

Nuusita Ashipala

Oshakati-Statistics from the Namibian Police have revealed that robbery topped the crime bulletins issued between January 2016 and November 2017 with about 7,452 cases recorded.

About 1,867 robbery suspects were arrested. The police said that armed robbery in particular is on the increase.

During the same period, 6,647 domestic violence cases were recorded.

These cases include rape, murder, common assault, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

The police also noted with concern the increase in drug-dealing, which led to the arrest of 124 foreigners and 1,458 Namibians.

The revelations were made at the Police Day celebrations at Oshakati, by the inspector-general of the Namibian Police Force, Lieutenant General Sebastian Ndeitunga, yesterday.

The speech was read on his behalf by the Oshana regional commander, Commissioner Rauha Amwele.

Ndeitunga said that unlike in the past when Namibia was seen as a transit for drugs, Namibians have since become consumers and drug lords themselves, having found a flourishing market locally.

The value of drugs confiscated from drug lords skyrocketed to over N$12 million.

“Many Namibians, including children, have become drug addicts; the statistics show that our society faces a serious problem of being drug consumers, therefore we need to redouble our efforts to save the future generations, including children,” said Ndeitunga.

He said the Police Day is celebrated annually to reflect on the important role played by the police over the years and also to remind the police of the enormous responsibility on their shoulders.

“This is really an occasion for the force to renew its steadfast commitment to fulfil its mandate by ensuring that the safety and security of our nation is maintained.” With the festive season approaching, the police will commence with its road campaign today.

The campaign aims to safeguard road safety and preserve human life on the national roads.

The campaign ends on January 31 next year.

Commissioner Amwele said crime cases reported in the region have slowed compared to last year.

According to Amwele, most of the cases recorded in the region are assault, housebreaking and theft.

Also speaking at the event, the mayor of Oshakati, Angelus Iyambo, called on the police to serve the nation selflessly.

“Forget about selfishness, wealth accumulation, corruption, and ensure that the country is a crime-free environment,” said Iyambo.

The event was preceded by a parade, a display of police equipment and handing over of medals.