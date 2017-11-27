Red-hot ‘Omeya’ on the rampage, as Stars stumble … Magicians lose ground in a weekend of draws

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Coastal giants Blue Waters fired a serious warning to their title rivals when the seasiders collected maximum points from their respective two league matches when the MTC Premiership resumed over the weekend.

Armando Pedro’s much-improved brigade hammered an ill-disciplined Tura Magic by making full use of their numerical advantage – thumping the hapless Magicians 6-2 in a match that saw the visitors finish the tie with eight men on the field, following the dismissal of twin strikers Ita Keimuine and Papi Kavezembi as well as beanpole centre Okeri Maekopo.

The ill-tempered MTC Premiership clash was played at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis Bay yesterday.

A hat-trick apiece via the deadly boots of Martin Shimanene and Marius Hashipla propelled the Birds to their biggest league victory in recent years. The hosts led 4-0 at the break.

Ita Keimuine and Romeo Kasume replied for the visitors but it was not enough to salvage some lost pride as “Omeya” turned on the tables in the second half, adding two more goals to put the result to bed.

In the weekend’s other action, Black Africa and Civics cancelled each other out in a 1-all stalemate. Prodigal son Awillo “Rakhale” Stephanus marked his return to the domestic football league with a second half strike before the goal was cancelled out by Erich Ochurub’s last minute tap-in to put the teams on level terms (1-1).

Elsewhere, Chief Santos’ woes continued after the Copper Town lads suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of the visiting Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Table toppers African Stars dropped their first points of the current term when they were held to a 1-all draw by league rookies Young African in Gobabis on Saturday.

Hosts Blue Waters registered a hard fought 1-0 victory over eternal rivals Tigers at the Kuisebmond stadium on Saturday, with Shimanene netting the only goal of the match. Struggling Eleven Arrows were beaten 2-3 by Tura Magic in a 5-goal thriller.

Citizens and Mighty Gunners played out a 2-all draw at the Sam Nujoma stadium in Windhoek. Young Chiefs remains winless after they were held to a 1-all draw by the fast improved visiting Life Fighters, to conclude Saturday’s line-up.

MTC Premiership new boys Young African continued their fairytale run in the country’s topflight football league – despatching Civics 2-1 in a hard fought match at the Legare stadium in Gobabis yesterday.

Arrows dusted themselves off from Saturday’s loss to inflict more misery on troubled Tigers, defeating “Ingwe” 2-1, with Chief Santos playing out a 1-all draw against the visiting Life Fighters while Young Chiefs and Orlando Pirates’ match also ended in an identical score.

Ronnie Kanalelo’s Unam had the better of the exchanges against the visiting Mighty Gunners coming out tops 2-1. Rundu Chiefs netted two unanswered goals against the visiting Citizens to conclude the weekend’s league fixtures.