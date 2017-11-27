MasZanga on comeback trail

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The renowned local Afro-fusion singers of Hasho, Key and Pedro, with the stage name MasZanga, went mute just after dropping their second album titled The Chosen One in 2014. But now the trio have spilt the beans announcing the release of their third album, Delayed Millionaires, which is to take place on Friday.

The trio have been hard at work doing research on how to diversify their upcoming project, as well positioning their artistic image uniquely in music circles.

“It was not an easy task – we also had particularly to ensure the inclusivity in our sound to cater for everyone. After one listens to our new album, one will have a better understanding of what we are referring to,” says excited singer Hasho.

The group also rejected the idea that they have been ‘silent in the industry’, saying they deliberately opted to make a lot of noise in the studio rather than publicly, with the chief goal of creating durable music at the right time.

Delayed Millionaires is about the group’s dream to become millionaires. Their hit commercial song, Nale, became an instant hit.

“Looking at our music catalogue to date, it’s evident that we are millionaires, but the process was delayed,” says Key, promising fans an upgraded and rebranded version of their previous works with the new album.

“Over the past few years our industry peers have been busy trying to figure out our previous sound, but they are yet to catch up, and so the train needed to move on to the next destination,” says Key.

Pedro adds that their vision in the industry is to take the African music industry by storm after the release of Delayed Millionaires, and to launch a community-driven platform for the Namibian music industry, the media and community, to better connect with each other.

“We are all passionate, but very few in our industry truly have what it takes to have the kind of entrepreneurial spirit that made international artists like Cassper Nyovest, Black Coffee, Wizkid and Akon rise up,” comes the answer on how they have been surviving in the cut-throat Namibian music industry.