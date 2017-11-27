Man rapes stepdaughter to spite ‘cheating’ mother

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-A man from the impoverished Okahandja Park informal settlement on the periphery of Windhoek allegedly raped his 12-year-old stepdaughter to spite her mother because she was sexually involved with other men while working in the south.

The rape happened on Wednesday last week.

Nampol Khomas regional community affairs officer, Chief Inspector Christina van Dunem Fonsech, told New Era the man reportedly committed the act to spite the mother because she was involved in sexual relations with truck drivers while away with work in a town in the deep south of the country.

The girl’s mother is employed as a grape farm worker at Noordoewer and left her three children in the care of her partner in Windhoek.

Two of the younger children are fathered by the suspect.

The man was arrested by female police officers during Operation Basadi early Friday morning at 02h00 in the location. Fonsech said medical test confirmed that rape took place. The girl has since been removed from the house.

Fonsech said the operation focuses on gender-based violence, crime in respective regions, stolen property and community members, amongst others

Concurrently, the operation was also carried out by female officers in the safety and security fraternity in different regions – in the police, defence force, customs and immigration, women from neighbourhood watches and the women and men network against crime.

The operation was headed by Namibian Police Deputy Inspector General for Operations, Des Shilunga.