Economic crisis affects murder case

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The crunching financial situation that the country is currently enduring has affected the investigations into the murder of International University of Management (IUM) student Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi, whose corpse was discovered along the B1 road to Okahandja on January 17.

State prosecutor Victoria Thompson informed the court last week that investigations have not yet been finalised as the investigative officer is yet to attain the DNA results.

“Commissioner Amakali has indicated that the DNA results are outstanding due to the financial crisis,” said Thompson.

Thompson further indicated that although the DNA results were not yet available, other investigations have been finalised, thus the matter can proceed for a preliminary plea.

Hainghumbi, 25, is said to have been killed in a gruesome manner by her supposed boyfriend Victor Elia, 36.

Elia, who made an appearance last week in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court before magistrate Michelle Kubersky, is charged with a count of murder, read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4, of 2004, for Hainghumbi’s death.

The prosecution alleges that Elia, who is a long-distance bus driver, murdered his girlfriend after she ended their three-year relationship. It is alleged that Elia met up with Hanghumbi and bashed her head numerous times with an unknown object.

After the gruesome act, Elia allegedly loaded Hanghumbi’s body into his bus and transported and dumped it alongside the B1 road towards Okahandja.

Although Elia has denied guilt in the matter, the prosecution believes that there is a prima facie case against him, which stems from strong circumstantial evidence.

Elia has been kept in custody since his arrest in January after he failed to convince the court to release him on bail in April. He is expected to make a return in court on January 8, 2018 after magistrate Kubersky postponed the matter for a section 119 plea.