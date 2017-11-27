Community readies for annual Okanguindi mini-marathon

Staff Reporter

Okakarara-Okanguindi village, located in the Otjituuo area in the vastly populated Otjozondjupa Region, holed up approximately 65 kilometres east of Okakarara, will once again be a hive of activity as the usually laid-back community stages its annual 10km marathon on December 23.

Participants are required to report to course marshals in the morning at 06h00 for final registration before the race stars at 07h00.

This will be the sixth consecutive race since its inception in 2012, which has become synonymous with the festive activities by the village community. Athletes can either choose to walk or run the entire course, with various age categories on offer.

The race is open to any interested parties ranging from the age of 4 up to 70, with the age categories set as follows: Under-10, 11-15; 16-39; 40-49 and 50 years and upwards for veterans.

All age categories consist of male and female divisions. The ultimate objective of the gathering is to revive the spirit and importance of exercising and fitness amongst residents and visitors, with the long-term aim of unearthing future long-distance athletes for the country.

Race organizers are inviting would-be participants from nearby villages as well as places from all corners of the the country to come out in large numbers and support this noble event.

The course record stands at 35 minutes, 2.9 seconds in the senior men’s category (16-39 years), set by Tjeja Tjejamba last year, while Perinai Kamundu holds the record in the walking distance – after clocking 58 minutes, 2.8 seconds, also last year.

The running record for the senior women is 1 hour 7 minutes and 3.0 seconds set by Tjipenandjambi Hirongua in 2013. The veteran men’s category is the only division that has produced the same winner since the beginning of the event in the shape of Katuri Katjivikua.

Race organizers are encouraging veterans in the age group of 50 and above to come out and try to challenge this seemingly undisputed champion.

Villagers have been very kind in donating small amounts of cash, but race organizers say they would welcome any assistance – be it monetary or in kind.

For donations and more information about the mini-marathon, please feel free to contact chief race organizer Wilson Billhawer at 081 140 5673 or Seven Kamundu at 081 301 4303.