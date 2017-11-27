Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Digital banking channels serve customers and banks by delivering convenient and faster services via a digital offering. It provides customers real-time access to bank accounts and financial data via desktops, mobile devices and ATMs.

And, as the festive season approaches, banking customers continue to demand consistency, efficiency, convenience and enhanced user experiences in order to enjoy their holiday memorably. Moreover, they want secured, trusted twenty-four hour, seven days a week access to banking services.

“Bank Windhoek’s digital channels offer such trusted convenient services,” said Bank Windhoek’s Manager of Business Development on Digital Channels, Harrycio Landsberg.

The bank has placed effective measures in place to ensure clients’ safety while using its digital channels.

Landsberg added that this results in customers having a seamless user experience that puts the power of banking in the palm of their hands.

“The need to carry money in wallets or handbags is reduced, especially during the festive season,” he said.

Bank Windhoek’s wide range of digital channels such as CellPhone Banking, GoPay, EasyWallet, the Mobile App, Internet Banking (iBank) and Point-Of-Sale (POS), allows customers to transact and bank instantly.

“Whether it is making a late-night payment, sending money to a friend, confirming a payment receiving or making fuel payments for yourself or for a family member, Bank Windhoek has a wide range of digital product offerings that caters for all your needs,” said Landsberg.

“Bank Windhoek’s constantly evolving digital services are at the forefront of delivering the latest technology to ensure trusted security and compliance. Yet another reason to bank digitally this festive season,” said Landsberg.