Titus couple marks a jubilee

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Everyone has his/her own views and/or experiences on what really makes a marriage last and wants a happy marriage.

However, happiness is not the only thing that makes marriage most beautiful for Golden and Bettie Titus, who share their secret to a happy marriage, for the benefit of couples who are already married, and those planning on getting married. They say it is easy to over promise many things without examining and analysing the meaning, which often leads to disappointment when promises are not met and eventual breakdown in marriage.

“This is where God comes in, because these pledges that we make, we make them in the presence of the Almighty. Now, again at the beginning of the 25 years of our life together in the presence of God, we renewed these vows by pledging to continue our devotion to each other and to God for as long as we both shall live,” stated the couple.

The couple believes that the main thing that makes any marriage work is allowing God to take full control. Golden says marriage is a road with many challenges, sometimes you agree to disagree and at times find yourself going to bed without a goodnight kiss from your loved one. All these happen in marriages but with God at the forefront of the marriage, it is destined to go all the way.

“Never go to bed angry, forgive each other and forget and move on in peace. God is the only one that has the right to interfere in your marriage, because he is the doctrine and Sacrament,” emphasises Golden.

Golden and Bettie encourage partners planning on getting married this year to never let God out of their relationship and lives; they should always go back to his Word and pray together.

October 31 was an extraordinary day for Golden and Bettie, who were celebrating their silver anniversary, which is 25 years of marriage. It was a day filled with joy and laughter as Gordon saw his bride, after 25 years of marriage, walking down the aisle with the two once again ready to pledge loyalty to each other as husband and wife, to live together after God’s ordinance in the Holy estate of matrimony one more time.

The couple believes that the highest purpose of marriage is to glorify God and bring them closer to Christ by teaching them the depths of his grace and love. “We promised to love, comfort, honour and to keep each other in sickness and in health,” says Golden.

“May this season bring joy to every coupled family this year, and many years to come,” conclude the couple.