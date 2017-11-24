The other lifestyle

We have been taught to value what our elders teach us because they have years of wisdom. Maturity is indeed necessary to navigate through adulthood, but there are some valuable and wise childhood qualities that are worth keeping.

Ambition

Do you remember what you wanted to be when you were a child? You saw no limitations to what you could accomplish because the world was your playground. Our ambitions change as we grow older, mainly because of what other people told us we can or cannot do. Imagine what you could achieve if you had that child-like confidence again.

Perseverance

When you were a toddler, you discovered everything through trial and error. You did not worry about how ridiculous you looked when you stumbled because falling down only made you more determined to succeed. You kept your eyes on your goals and even applauded yourself for every little achievement. We all have an instinctive capability to view obstacles as challenges, overcome failure and to persevere.

Forgiveness

You cannot always prevent people from hurting you but you can control how you react to it. As a child, you could easily forgive because you did not fully develop the capability of holding a grudge. As an adult, you have to learn how to amicably resolve disputes in your private and professional life. Forgive yourself for your mistakes and others for their shortcomings, because this is what ultimately sets you free emotionally.

Humour

The most genuine laughter comes from children, it is in their nature to laugh at the most random and silly things. Laughing is a natural way of de-stressing, it makes you feel instantly happy and puts your mind at ease. Be comfortable with the sound of your own laughter because it is a part of who you are. Instead of worrying about an awkward situation, relax by simply laughing it off.

Learning

People who have a “know it all” attitude do not allow themselves to evolve intellectually. Children have an open mind that is ripe and humble for knowledge because they are not yet conditioned to judge, stereotype and make assumptions. Life is a journey filled with infinite wisdom, but we can choose to limit our own development with ignorance or we can be enthusiastic to keep learning.

