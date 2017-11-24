Tattoos that speak volumes

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-Dingalo, real name Denis Shinyama, is one of Namibia’s most versatile artists. Not only is he a formidable musician with a couple of hits under his belt, the man is also a visual artist with enough accolades to prove his prowess.

Born in Windhoek, in 1981, Dingalo decided to dedicate his life to the arts at an early age, and while to him this was a calculated risk, it finally paid off. Today Dingalo is a superstar. Though born a musician, he began his romance with the canvas in his teenage years and has not looked back. Drawing has always been a very important part of his life, and now, as he goes down that journey of sharing his thoughts, feelings, and experiences about the different sides of love and life…..he invites you to come along. “I started at a very early age,” Dingalo says, adding that his parents formed part of his first entourage of fans. “My parents have always been supportive. They’ve never judged me too harshly,” Dingalo says.

Dingalo is in his house in Wanaheda, busy with a tattoo on one of his female clients. The lady appears to be quiet yet troubled. But Dingalo remains cool under pressure. “It comes with the times. I’ve been doing this for quite a while now,” Dingalo says, hastening to add that he is not intimidated by the competition in the industry but rather motivated by the challenge that it presents. Hygiene forms a big part of his business. He uses fresh needles and gloves with every tattoo gig. He is further quick to indicate that business is booming. “Ink is in fashion right now. The number of clients is increasing,” he enthuses.