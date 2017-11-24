Swapo’s just ended campaign displeased Nujoma and Pohamba

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-Founding father Sam Nujoma and Namibia’s second president Hifikepunye Pohamba have both expressed displeasure with the manner in which Swapo’s two camps campaigned for the elective congress by attacking personalities of their respective opponents instead of speaking of how to address social and economic development issues confronting Namibians. Nujoma said he was deeply disturbed by the numerous reports of nullifications of the results from the regional elective conferences. “Never before have we seen the party marred in court cases and with so many complaints to the extent verification teams were appointed by the Politburo to investigate the concerns raised,” said Nujoma. Pohamba said the two contesting teams, Team Harambee and Team Swapo, created a perception during the campaign period that there is a personal hatred between the people on each camp. It is as though the people in the two contenting teams forgot that they all belong to one Swapo party.“I have noticed that the recent campaigns had an unprecedented high degree of practice that are usually applied when campaigning against opposition political parties,” remarked Pohamba. Nujoma and Pohamba made the remarks during the opening sixth Swapo party elective congress currently undergoing in Windhoek, were the party top four leadership and members of the central committee for the next five years will be elected.