Star of the Week: Namibian Police Force (Nampol)

This week’s Star of the Week are members of the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) for arresting two of five suspects who attacked and robbed a crew that was shooting a music video in the mountains near Elisenheim.

The Khomas Regional Commander, Commissioner Silvanus Nghishidimbwa, on Tuesday said all the equipment worth N$500 000 snatched by the robbers during the attack was recovered.

The police also recovered N$330 966 from the N$1.8 million stolen from Sun Square Shopping Mall from a Chinese national in Ondangwa among other recent success stories.

Gangs of armed thieves have been going around Windhoek where they have been breaking into residential properties stealing with impunity and targeting several businesses where they have stolen large amounts of cash.

Crime, especially armed robbery, has reached alarming levels, but members of the police have been equal to the task pursuing these thugs and locking them up and they also recovered the stolen property.