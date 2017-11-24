Namibia take on Uruguay in second Test

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s rugby fifteen will tomorrow be faced with a gigantic task of revitalizing their ailing fortunes when they again lock horns with Uruguay for their second Test match at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek.

Last weekend, Namibia lost 36-52 in the first Test match against the speedy visiting Uruguayans at the same venue, and will this time around be expected to regroup and strongly bounce back as they look to finalise the Test series on a high note.

The two Test matches serve as preparation for next year’s 2019 World Cup qualifiers slated for June and July. The 2019 World Cup takes place in Japan.

If a win for Namibia is to manifest in tomorrow’s clash, the home side will have to make sure they avoid silly schoolboy errors, tighten up their overall cohesion as a team and also play with a bit of urgency. Namibia must equally put their great ball-handling skills to good use.

The Namibian squad: Casper Viviers, André Rademeyer, Nelius Theron, Collen Smith, AJ de Klerk, Obert Nortje, Niel van Vuuren, Uanivi Adriaan Ludick, Mahepisa Tjeriko, Max Katjijeko, Prince !Goaseb, Rohan Kitshoff, Christo van der Merwe, Thomasua Forbes, Adriaan Booysen, Helarius Kisting, Eugene Jantjies, Damien Stevens, Wihan von Wielligh, Theuns Kotze, Clive Loubser, PW Steenkamp, Darryl de la Harpe, Justin Newman, JC Greyling, Lesley Klim, Heinrich Smit, David Philander, Johann Tromp, Gino Wilson and Chrysander Botha.