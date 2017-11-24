Love flowing in the city with the Bellamy Brothers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Some roads must definitely be leading to the Independence Stadium tonight for a rare musical extravaganza with the legendary Bellamy Brothers.

For those who may not be familiar with the Bellamy Brothers surely all-time favourite hits like ‘Let your Love Flow’ and ‘If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body’ cannot but ring the bell. The group kicks off its world tour tonight in the capital in a marathon tour involving altogether 38 concerts and which will only be ending on November 17 next year. Tomorrow the band will be at the Cape Town Stadium in South Africa and on Sunday at the Carnival Casino’s Big Top Arena in Brakpan before winding up their tour in South Africa at the Mosaic Theatre in Roodeport next Wednesday.

Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they have ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself — music that is now celebrating 40 years of success.

The road that started on the pop music charts in the 1970s, took a winding turn into country music in the 1980s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich, and previously — The Judds. But before the road forked into country, the musical odyssey of brothers Bellamy started creatively smoldering in their home state of Florida, before exploding nationally amidst the 1970s pop music culture of Los Angeles. The brothers first official gig was in 1968, playing a free show with their father at the Rattlesnake Roundup in San Antonio, Florida. They honed their early skills playing black clubs throughout the south, and singing backup for artists such as Percy Sledge, Eddie Floyd, and Little Anthony & The Imperials. Within a few months, the brothers moved north, immersing themselves and their rock/country sound in the Atlanta market, where the Allman Brothers were the emerging kings of the music world.

The break came in the form of the hit, “Spiders & Snakes”, written by David and recorded by Jim Stafford. The song became a smash, eventually selling more than three million units worldwide. It became the catapult that rocketed the brother onto the LA music scene. Young and impressionable, Howard and David fell into the musical circle of the greats of the day: Bob Dylan, James Taylor, and Van Morrison, as well as West Coast based country rockers like Poco and the Byrds.

It was a creative shoe that fit.

Now known by their music and the company they were keeping, The Bellamys officially lifted off the launch pad in 1976 when their single, “Let Your Love Flow,” became an instant smash in both the US and Europe. It stayed on the international charts long enough to build a huge international fan base for the hip young brothers that endures to this day. In Germany alone it perched at #1 for more than two months. The love was indeed flowing as The Bellamys jammed for audiences on their sold-out concerts and shared stages with the likes of Loggins & Messina, the Doobie Brothers, and the Beach Boys., with their patented blend of rock/country music. By the late 1970s The Bellamys were emerging on the country charts with another bona fide smash, ‘If I Said You had a Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me).

Success followed success: ‘Dancing Cowboys’, ‘Sugar Daddy’, ‘You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie’, ‘Lovers Live Longer’, ‘Do You Love As Good As You Look’, ‘Redneck Girl’, ‘For All The Wrong Reasons’, ‘I Love Her Mind’, ‘I Need More Of You’, ‘Old Hippie’, ‘Too Much Is Not Enough’, ‘Kids Of The Baby Boom’ and ‘Reggae Cowboy’ and ‘Crazy From The Heart’,…all have lined the corridors of the Bellamy’s musical history and their walls with platinum and gold.

On the infrequent off days from the road, Howard and David head the bus back to their 150-acre family ranch in Darby, Florida, just north of Tampa. A working ranch, the spread consists of Purebred Charlois cattle and quarter horses. Amid a land lush with fruit trees, ancient oaks and crepe myrtles, three generation of the Bellamy family, headed by David and Howard’s mother, Frances, populate the homes clustered in the family compound.

The Bellamy Brothers latest project is their new album titled ‘40 Years’ is an ambitious project that celebrates their career with 20 of their biggest hits and then adds 20 brand new songs in this two CD anniversary collection.

‑ Additional information: bellemybrothers.com