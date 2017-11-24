Let’s revisit our industrialisation approach

I support industrialisation as a vehicle to help us to grow our own produce and export more than we import. This thing of importing fruits and vegetables like we don’t have enough land to grow our own crops should stop forthwith.

The only way we can recover from this bad situation is through industrialisation. We can start small-scale farming and starting selling things like chicken and potatoes to big grocery shops in the country. We have AMTA, which is a good programme but the question that remains unanswered is to what extent are our people sensitised on ways to sell their goods?

It is high time the ministry of agriculture works hand in hand with these organisations and those agriculture offices in constituencies to start radically helping small-scale farmers. We don’t want donations for building roads and people who donate the money are the ones who are getting the tenders to reinvest in their countries’ economies. I think it is time our government changes policies to control the export of raw materials if they really want to grow our economy. Until we stop selling imported stuff and exporting raw materials, we are doomed forever because the way things are looking at the moment is not good. Only we can liberate ourselves from this crisis.

Marea Tully Jo