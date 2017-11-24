Industry Loop: WhatsApp Chronicles

WhatsApp has got to be a radio DJ’s worst nightmare. It certainly is mine. For some reason artists don’t like emails, as a mode of communication. What did email ever do to you my dzia?

Artists tend to think that if they WhatsApp you a song that their song will magically make it to radio. No my friend. It does not work like that. There are procedures that need to be followed. I’m yet to hear of my colleagues in the industry accepting that as an official mode of submitting music.

I’ve had instances where an artist would WhatsApp me their whole album. N**ga?! Who the hell do you think you are, etse? How on earth do you WhatsApp me your whole album?! 13, 14 songs…boom just like that? It’s different when you want a radio DJ to perhaps help you with an opinion on the song before releasing it. That’s fine. However, that should be the communication. Don’t just send music randomly to me and expect me to make something of it.

I speak on behalf of every radio DJ when I say… “PLEASE STOP IT! JUST STOP IT!” Firstly, downloading a song requires data. Even if I am connected to Wi-Fi, do you help me settle my Wi-Fi bill? Do you in any way contribute to my financial advancement to be able to buy jaiva or aweh to download your songs?

And even if I do download your songs, what are you hoping would happen? That I would Tweet or Facebook your song? And “promote” it? Mich, the comedian, once asked on social media if artists listen to radio shows. About 99 percent of the comments from the artists were, “no”. So you don’t even listen to my radio show, not once have you ever tweeted or posted about my show. Not even withstanding that, not once have you called me for something else apart for “I got a new song” or “please promote”.

It doesn’t work like that way my friend. Nothing in this life is a one way street (with the exception of those annoying one way streets in Swakopmund CBD). You cannot expect me to “promote” your brand but you don’t even return the courtesy. Radio stations have WhatsApp lines now. How about you maars abuse those lines with your 13 songs, amae? Because my WhatsApp is mine and not that of the radio station. If you’d like to submit your music, please email it to the station or whoever is in charge of play listing at the station. Some artists don’t even greet.

Kutcha, Awe NSK, how are you doing omes? You just see an unknown number boom, sending you 13 songs. Ano? Who says I even have space on my phone for your songs? Even if you do listen to radio shows or follow radio DJs, we still don’t want you sending us songs on WhatsApp. WhatsApp even reduces the quality of the product. Honestly, if you WhatsApp me music do not expect anything from me. Ninety percent of the time I don’t even download it. It’s another story if you submit your material via mail. Than I can forward that to the station manager and due process will follow.

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Oldie of the week: Lupemba: Chez Ntemba (2001)

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings, email naobebsekind@gmail.com

@naobebsekind (twitter)