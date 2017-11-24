Dance teacher gets an IB in Berlin

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Namibian international professional dancer and choreographer, Stanley Mareka, is now a qualified International Baccalaureate (IB) Level Choreographer after studying at the Berlin Cosmopolitan School in Germany for an IB Diploma.

Mareka says this achievement is one of the answers to his education development. “As a Namibia and international dancer, this just adds to the professional level abroad. So there is now a qualified IB Level Choreographer in Namibia,” says delighted Mareka.

He plans to help dancing academies and choreographers in and outside the country. “I will also bring value to the education system of dance art and launch the Dance Sport in Namibia to open doors to the sector of sport code, and for government to help us go abroad,” he says.

He also wants to partner with the College of the Arts (COTA) as well as help the Katutura Community Art Centre (KCAC) become more active in dancing activities.

After a challenging childhood and out of sheer determination, Mareka created the Equipped Dancing Academy in 2005. Soon after he received one of his many accolades, including Best Kuduru Dancer in Luanda, Angola, in 2008. In 2013, he won the Windhoek Lager Ambassador competition in March, followed closely by his selection as the East Germany Dance Champion in 2014. In 2015, he was cast for the Lion King Production in Hamburg, Germany. Currently, he is a Channel O Dance Africa Freestyle Champion in the African Contemporary Dance category and Ambassador of the German Institute in Lagos, Nigeria.