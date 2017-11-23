Young Warriors off to Ghana ahead of Cosafa Cup

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia’s junior football side, Young Warriors, yesterday jetted off to Accra, Ghana to partake in a two-week training camp ahead of their clashes against Angola, Lesotho and Zimbabwe in Group C of this year’s Cosafa U/20 Cup, which takes place on December 6-16.

The Namibia Football Association (NFA), through the ministry of youth and sport, made the trip possible, with the aim of exposing the boys to an intensive training camp under the tutelage of head coach Gerhard Gunter alongside his assistant Pauhl Malembu and team manager Herman Lawal Naobeb.

“Namibia and Ghana has a partnership in football development tracing back to 2012 when the Ghana CHAN team came here to train – and that deal has extended to other teams such as the ladies and youth teams. Ghana youth teams have been here before and they will again send their under-17 team for the four nations tournament that involves Namibia and Westphalia and another country still to be confirmed,” explained director of sports Sivhute Katamba.

The Young Warriors will be based at their traditional base, the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra, and are expected back home on December 2 before they proceed to Kitwe, Zambia for the Cosafa assignments on December 4.

Eldery Morgan, George Hummel, Lubeni Haukongo Stanley Ndjavera and Venovineja Tjikundi are expected to lead the team to glory in Zambia, following in the Baby Warriors (U/17 side) Cosafa triumph in 2016, which was preceded by the Brave Warriors victory in 2015.

Namibia will open her Group C campaign on Wednesday, December 6 against Angola and follow that up with a date against Lesotho on Friday, December 8 before concluding group action versus Zimbabwe – all at the Davis Arthur Stadium in Kitwe.

Group B consists of last year’s runners-up South Africa, North African guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius. Group A consists of African champions Zambia, Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Malawi.

The top teams in each pool advance to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up. Matches will be played at the Arthur Davies and Nkana stadiums in Kitwe. The group stage will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day, with the semifinals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 14. The third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on December 16.

The squad is as follows: Calvin Spiegel (Chief Santos), Vipua Tjimune (African Stars), Lubeni Haukongo and Aprocius Petrus (Eleven Arrows), Stanley Ndjavera (Tura Magic), Romario Hawiseb (Unam FC), Paul Kotjipati (Otjozondjupa), Migeri Hubert (Life Fighters), Peter Nampolo (Khomas), Johannes Hollombach (Chief Santos), Venovineja Tjikundi and George Hummel (Unam FC), Anthony Kham, Marciano January and Rivaldo Festus (all Eleven Arrows), Augustinus Hobexab (Eastern Chiefs), Ronaldo Zaahl (Kaizen Football Academy), Eldery Morgan and Enzo Mungendje (both Tura Magic), Michael Kamuserandu (African Stars FC) and Moegamat Davids (South Africa), Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Javaza Tjihoreko, Natangwe Petrus and Petrus Kamati.