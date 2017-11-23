NNOC awards scholarships to promising athletes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the recipients of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games and 2018 Youth Olympic Games scholarships during a handover ceremony held in the capital yesterday.

Nine scholarships were awarded to assist athletes to attend qualification events in order for them to qualify for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, while seven scholarships will make provision for athletes to train at high performance facilities to enable them to qualify for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Athletes representing archery, athletics, boxing, cycling, equestrian, gymnastics, rowing, triathlon, swimming and wrestling federations formed part of the recipients.

The monetary value for the Tokyo 2020 scholarship consists of US$715 per month for each athlete, while US$5,500 per athlete has been granted to qualify for the Youth Olympic Games.

Athletes were screened according to the international criteria set by Olympic Solidarity that required individual athletes to practise at international level in a sport included on the Summer Olympic Programme.

Other criteria required athletes to technically demonstrate and prove their potential to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020, abide by the standards of sporting ethics as established by the Olympic Charter and the International Olympic Committee, and equally abide by the World Anti-Doping Code (an athlete should have never been convicted of an anti-doping rule violation). NNOC secretary general Joan Smit said the Olympic Committee would closely monitor the progress and results of every athlete on a regular basis and reassess the athlete’s suitability to the programme. “As per the requirements set out by Olympic Solidary, the NNOC is obligated to submit quarterly evaluation reports providing a true account of the athlete’s progress and their chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games,” stated Smit. Athletes are allowed to utilize the scholarship to fund attendance to appropriate training facilities, a coach specialized in the relevant sporting discipline, regular medical and scientific assistance and control, accidental and illness insurance, board and lodging, pocket money and limited travel costs for the athlete to participate in relevant Olympic qualification competitions.

Olympic scholarships commenced on September 1 and will be renewed periodically, provided that athletes qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The recipients:

Tokyo 2020 scholarships

Maike Helga Diekman (rowing), Jonas Junias Jonas (boxing), Matias Hamunyela (boxing), Tristan de Lange (cycling), Jean-Paul Burger (triathlon), Nestori Thomas (boxing) and Tryagain Ndevelo (boxing).

Youth Olympic Games 2018 scholarships Adrian Grobler (archery), Sade de Sousa (athletics), Ivan Geldenhuys (athletics), Alexander Miller (cycling), Nadine Fleming (equestrian), Lance Potgieter (gymnastics), Heleni Stergiadio (swimming), Ronan Wantenaar (swimming) and Hafeni Asino (wrestling).