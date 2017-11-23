Local ad agency wins gold in Germany

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Local Advertising Agency, Advantage Y&R, achieved major success at the 2017 Epica Awards in Berlin. The Advertising Agency’s ‘African Trash Masks’ campaign won gold in the ‘Public Interest – Environment’ category at the Epica Awards, held on November 16 in Berlin.

The Epica Awards are the only prizes in the world judged by journalists working for marketing and communication titles. This provides a different and independent view compared to typical award ceremonies which are more involved in the advertising business. Commenting on their latest success, Advantage Y&R Creative Director, Toufic Beyhum, said: “Epica is a truly global award, so what’s exciting for me is that our message about the impact trash will have on future generations is reaching beyond Africa, to America, Europe and all across the world.”

‘African Trash Masks’ has been Advantage Y&R’s most creatively successful piece of work in 2017, having picked up numerous awards.

The campaign features African Masks made from recycled trash that are worn by young children to represent the continent’s future should trash usage continue unchecked. The campaign was aligned with Greenpeace Africa as part of their on-going efforts to raise awareness for pollution and instigate positive change in this regard.

Advantage Y&R commissioned Shawn van Eeden of Creative Lab to photograph the posters, and Namibian artists Petrus Shiimi and Saima Lita to create the actual masks.