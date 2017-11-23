Keetmans youth want decent Christmas for the poor

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The youth of Keetmanshoop have taken it upon themselves to ensure that all residents, including the elderly, have a dignified Christmas this year.

Through the Keetmanshoop Youth Initiative (KYI), the young people are on a drive to solicit food items and children’s toys, which will then be donated to poor households at the town during the festive season.

KYI vice chairperson Gospert Kaffer told New Era that the initiative aims to collect food items and toys for poor residents, saying Christmas is a time that people should come together and enjoy, but in many cases the poor are not so privileged to even have a decent meal, and thus the drive to collect food items for poor households for Christmas.

He said while many such initiatives focus solely on senior citizens, KYI decided to focus on senior citizens, as well as children, saying many a time people forget that children from these poor backgrounds do not have access to facilities or toys that children from well off families have.

“We are not only focusing on our elders, but we also want people to donate toys for the young ones, because we usually forget that these children also need toys but their parents cannot afford them,” he said.

He further said the youth have placed boxes throughout the town for people who want to make a difference to donate the little they can, saying doing so as a resident is important as it will help other residents in need.

“It is very important for people to donate. By donating you are giving something to someone for Christmas,” he said.

He called on people and businesses to take part and donate food items or help financially, as the group aims to provide food and toys to 300 senior citizens and children of poor households in the informal settlements at the town.