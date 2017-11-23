Accept congress outcome, Geingob urges party members

John Muyamba

Rundu-President Hage Geingob is hopeful that he and his running mates will emerge victorious at the long-awaited 6th Swapo congress, which starts in Windhoek today.

He said as true Swapo members they would like to say to members of the party that even if his team of candidates is defeated in the race for the top four posts they will not run to court, unless there is evidence of serious criminal misconduct.

President Geingob made the remarks during a campaign meeting with delegates from Zambezi, Kavango West and Kavango East in Rundu on Monday. He said he and his slate of preferred candidates were not going to make themselves guilty of “Savimbi syndrome”.

“Savimbi syndrome is when you are defeated and you look for all kinds of excuses, and then you disrupt the situation [to say] that ‘If I am not there nobody else must be there’. That is the [Savimbi] syndrome, so we are not going to suffer from that. We love Swapo, we love this party and we hope on Sunday we are going to hug, dance and sing and say ‘Viva Swapo’.

“Most of you are saying ‘one centre of power’. Why? Because we don’t want division in the cabinet; division in Swapo. As for the problems we have as a country we cannot deny them, economic crisis we have, but we have already set some things in motion and we are making progress,” he noted.

According to the head of state, government has taken drastic action to curb corruption. “We are looking into the economy. We are looking into how and where we can save money on certain overcharging.

“When something (a tender) was N$3 billion and it became N$7 billion, we said: ‘No, stop the airport project’. We are taking steps. When you are trying to eat scrambled egg you must break the beautiful egg first, then you put it together, fry it, then you eat that scrambled egg, he explained.

Referring to his team’s prospects in the race for the party leadership he said: “In this case of course I’m quite sure from what I have been seeing all over the country and everywhere we went – we were not calling for rallies but just to talk to delegates – but look what you get (a massive crowd).

“It was like that everywhere, with that I’m sure this team is going to emerge victorious, because of you. Honestly delegates, I cannot stop saying that and thanking you very much, you have shown your commitment, your loyalty to the party.”

With the emphasis on democracy and unity in the party, he said: “Yes, we are strong Swapo members and we are going to vote. I hope it will be a successful congress. We are going to vote and after voting leaders are going to be elected.”