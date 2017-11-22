Students accidentally burn down hostel

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-About 11 boys at the Oshela Secondary School in Ohangwena Region lost their belongings in a fire after their room was gutted by fire on Monday afternoon. The blaze tore through the roofing and caused extensive damage to three other rooms in the same block.

Only beds and cupboards in the room that first caught fire were destroyed, other properties in the other three rooms were however salvaged. No injuries or lives lost were reported, but 32 learners were left without sleeping accommodation.

Director of education in Ohangwena Region Isak Hamatwi said the learners were alleged to have illegally connected a radio to exposed electricity wire in the room, which sparked the fire. At the time the fire broke out, the learners had gone for afternoon study, but had left the radio on. Hamatwi said his office was still waiting for an assessment of the estimated value of the properties lost in the fire. “But the building alone could be more than N$3 million,” Hamatwi said.

He said the affected learners were being accommodated in the Grade 10 and 12 rooms, as those pupils have already stopped attending classes after taking their final examination.

Hamatwi said the fire would impact the region’s budget negatively, as they will be forced to halt some projects in order to repair the hostel.

He also appealing to the learners at boarding schools within the region to refrain from making illegal power connections, as well using other inflammable objects that present a danger to their lives and school property.

The director also appealed to good Samaritans to assist the boys, who have lost all their belongings. The fire was eventually put out by the learners, teachers, the local police, and staff of the Okongo village council as well as the community at large. It was reported to have burned for more than an

hour.