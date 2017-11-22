She has rights and power

Olivia Shaanika (16)

Society told me to sit down and be quiet

They told me to not get involved because I am a female

They told me to not express my opinion

They told me to not oppose what they believe is best for me

Today, I have had enough

Today, I will emancipate myself from the norms of society

I am more than just a pretty face and a smile

I am the possessive element that can control the atmosphere around me

I have the right to give my opinion

I have the right to stand up and speak

And society should listen

I am not just a young female

Look into my soul and see that I am more than that

Women and girls died for me to live freely

Free to make my own decisions without the intervention of society

I am more than what I show you and what you see

I will not allow society to define me, nor the role I play in my home

I will not conform to what society defines as a ‘’woman’’

I will not permit society to decide when I am too grown to play

I have the right to play

My age does not determine my intelligence or the power I possess

Today I stand tall because I embrace my rights

My rights give me strength and power to liberate my mind.