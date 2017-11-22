She has rights and power

Olivia Shaanika (16)
Society told me to sit down and be quiet
They told me to not get involved because I am a female
They told me to not express my opinion
They told me to not oppose what they believe is best for me
Today, I have had enough
Today, I will emancipate myself from the norms of society
I am more than just a pretty face and a smile
I am the possessive element that can control the atmosphere around me
I have the right to give my opinion
I have the right to stand up and speak
And society should listen
I am not just a young female
Look into my soul and see that I am more than that
Women and girls died for me to live freely
Free to make my own decisions without the intervention of society
I am more than what I show you and what you see
I will not allow society to define me, nor the role I play in my home
I will not conform to what society defines as a ‘’woman’’
I will not permit society to decide when I am too grown to play
I have the right to play
My age does not determine my intelligence or the power I possess
Today I stand tall because I embrace my rights
My rights give me strength and power to liberate my mind.