Shangula leads Namibian women refs on FIFA panel

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Vistoria Shangula leads the Namibian female referees team for the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) 2018 Referees Panel with a record of 11 confirmations recently released by the international body.

Namibia Football Association (NFA) referees coordinator Absalom Goseb availed the list of confirmation by FIFA and expressed satisfaction with the response from the FIFA Referees Department.

“Following their assessment and considerations, we received a list of eight male officials which includes three referees, which we have been getting all these years and for the female referees, we finally have a full team”, sated a delighted Goseb.

This year’s Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Referee of the Year award recipient Jackson Pavaza once again appear on the list alongside Jonas Shongedi and new kid on the block, retired footballer Nehemia Shovaleka from Ondangwa.

In the assistant referees bracket, regulars Mathew Kanyanga, Dawid Shaanika, Isaskar Boois and Christof Vries are now joined by new entrant Sem Singeve from Grootfontein.

Former Brave Gladiators defender Vistoria Shangula, has been accepted by FIFA as the 2018 FIFA Female Referee, joined for the first time by two assistants, Olivia Amukuu and Paulina Joel and the trio are expected to be on assignment as soon as the 2018 Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers kick off next February.

“Vistoria is no longer active with the national team but just trains with them and that helps her a lot. Olivia has been around for some time now and Paulina has done her best. It gives us great pleasure to have a decent team of female referees for the first time on the Fifa panel and it can only get better as it encourages others to join the fray” added an elated Goseb.

Goseb also revealed that Pavaza is heading to Morocco for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals while assistant referee Boois is destined for Zambia next month for the annual COSAFA U/20 Championships.