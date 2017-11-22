NFA Women’s Super Cup launched

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-The Women’s Football Desk of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) yesterday officially launched the NFA Women’s Super Cup in the capital, which will see a total of eight teams competing in the tournament for top honours.

The Super Cup, which will see games starting on November 25 at the NFA Technical Centre in Windhoek and finish on December 2 at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis, will also see the eight teams being divided into two pools, consisting of Pool A and Pool B.

Former Brave Gladiators mentor and current NFA Women’s Desk general manager Jackie Shipanga is the brains behind the initiation of the Super Cup, which she said was genuinely aimed at according the Namibian girl-child an opportunity to compete at the highest level while also realising her dreams.

To put her foot on the paddle, Shipanga unselfishly availed N$10,000 from the N$30 000 prize monies she won at this year’s MTC Namibia Sport awards, where she was awarded the NSC Chairman’s Excellence accolade.

The N$10,000 is aimed at helping to get the ball rolling and also go towards the prize monies of the cup’s eventual winner as well as assist with various logistical issues.

Other generous sponsors that also contributed to the take-off of the long-awaited cup are NFA President Frans Mbidi (N$25 000); Namibia Football Players’ Union (NAFPU) (N$5 000);.Isack Hamata (N$1,600); NFA secretary-general Barry Rukoro (N$1 000); Emanuel Hamutenya from Right Way Ladies Football Club (N$1,000); Lowanan Nangombe, a musician also known as Wambuseun (N$1,000); NFA (N$10,000); Telecom Namibia and German Development Agency (GIZ) also sponsored in kind (phones and various equipment).

Pool A consists of V-Power Angels, Mighty Erongo and Oshana Queens, while Pool B is led by Gal & Goals, Right Way and Western Angels. The cup winners will take home N$10,000, runners-up N$5,000 and third place finishers N$3,000. The fourth placed team pockets N$2,000.

The NFA Women’s Super Cup final will serve as the main curtain raiser to the Debmarine Cup final game between Young African and Mighty Gunners on December 2 at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis.