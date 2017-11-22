Maerua Mall opens new entertainment centre

Emmency Nuukala

Windhoek-Maerua Mall recently upgraded their shopping centre with establishment of a brand-new Family Entertainment Centre. The inspiration behind the Family Entertainment Centre was based on the premise that shoppers demand more experiences than pure retail.

Safe and healthy environments are especially important to keep the youth exercising while being entertained.

Construction of the Family Entertainment Centre started in March 2017 and was completed by November 2017. The official opening was held on the November 3. It is originally a European concept, so most of the materials used to build it were sourced from Europe, especially from Sweden and the UK.

“For Windhoek and the entire Namibian community, we wanted to bring more options in terms of world-class entertainment,” said Carel Fourie, the CEO of Oryx Properties, owners of the mall, about the company’s decision to build the Family Entertainment Centre.

The centre sports four different Namibian operators each running their own business. A trampoline and rock-climbing centre, a bowling alley, a gaming area and Joyful Noise (a fantastic play area to keep kiddies of all ages entertained).

Appealing to a wide range of tastes and ages, there’s something for everyone, from adrenaline junkies to corporates looking for team-building opportunities and parents who want to hold kids’ parties in a safe and healthy environment.

Each facility has a cost ranging from N$60 upwards and operating hours being Monday to Thursday and Sunday 08h00–20h00, Friday to Saturday 08h00–22h00.