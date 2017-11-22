Junior basketball coaches taken through the ropes

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-More than 30 basketball junior coaches from the Ohangwena and Khomas regions took part in a workshop at the Basketball Artists School Foundation in Katutura, last weekend.

The one-day workshop was organized by BAS within the framework of the project Free Throw  Basketball Artists against HIV & AIDS in conjunction with the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The workshop included theoretical and practical sessions, on leadership, life skills, and organization while the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) presented an ideal opportunity for getting involved in the development of youth basketball.

Through the “Free Throw” project, more than 120 junior coaches were trained since 2015, most of them being between 15 and 20 years old.

Astute project coordinator Ramah Mumba, ably assisted by instructor Malakia Matias and DOSB expert Frank Albin, conducted the successful workshop.

“The gathering enabled us to evaluate the progress of our junior coaches. It’s very important to keep in touch with participants and support them with guidance including providing more knowledge.

Further workshops are envisaged for next year, said a delighted Mumba, expressing satisfaction with the good attendance and overall motivation of participants.