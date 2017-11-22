Capricorn Group scoops regional integrated award

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Capricorn Group scooped the Regional Company Award at the Annual Integrated Reporting Awards of 2017, hosted by Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa in partnership with the JSE Limited at a ceremony held in Johannesburg on 15 November 2017.

Almost 100 companies entered their Integrated Reports in ten categories of which Capricorn Group won the Regional Company category, a category won by a Swaziland-based company in 2015 and 2016.

The Integrated Reporting Awards have been rewarding excellence in corporate reporting since 1956 by Chartered Secretaries Southern Africa, which is an independent professional body with an interest in good corporate governance and committed to promoting reporting excellence in southern Africa.

The ceremony recognised the importance of integrated reporting and the information it provides to shareholders and stakeholders. The judges scored entries against a scoresheet similar to the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework.

“We are extremely proud that we have been honoured with this award, which is recognition that our 2017 Integrated Report, only our second that adheres to the International Integrated Reporting Council’s IR Framework and our first report that includes our subsidiaries in Botswana and Zambia, is regarded as best practice in transparent communication with shareholders and other stakeholders.

“As a leading financial institution listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange, Capricorn Group believes that credibility is key to value creation. We believe that we are part of a bigger, interconnected global system. Our approach to being a responsible, regional and global citizen is built into the DNA of all our businesses in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

“Our 2017 Integrated Report provides a holistic view of our group and reflects the value created during the financial year which ended on 30 June 2017 and is primarily aimed at providers of financial capital, but also takes a holistic and stakeholder-orientated view of the social, environmental and governance aspects that are related to the group’s activities and performance”, said Marlize Horn, Group executive: brand and corporate affairs and chairperson of the group’s Investor Relations Committee, who accepted the award on behalf of the group.