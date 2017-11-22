All set for Miss High School North

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-All seems set for Miss High School North 2017 scheduled for December 20 at Ekamuti Lodge in Ondangwa, Oshana region.

Sandro Ithana from the Kashipu Investment CC, says the event is aimed at empowering young girls in schools in the North and to give them a chance to take part in the pageant to showcase their hidden talents and also boost their self-confidence.

“It is giving the community an opportunity to take a look at the potential possessed by these young girls,” says Ithana. Ten school girls from different schools in the northern part of the country will be taking part in the pageant.

Apart from the main event, Ithana says the road to Miss School North 2017 start with promotional braais at different outletS across the country this Friday. On December 20, a convoy with the finalists will parade through Ondangwa, before the big event.