Africa Youth Club sparks excitement

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Young people who gathered at the launch of the African Union Youth Club (AUYC) Namibia last week hosted at the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST) are excited about the new youth club hopeful it will shape up the minds of many in discussing issues that Africa is currently facing.

Jessica Matheus, a product of Youth Leadership Product, representing the Katutura East Youth Forum learned that AUYC does not intent excluding any youth. “The youth of today need to wake up! Get together and discuss issues that Africa is facing!

By doing that, it is possible that we overcome every issue such as unemployment, poverty, income inequality, but with the help of the seniors of course.” She adds that the AUYC doesn’t intent on fighting the elders, but asking and hoping the elders in power can engage the youth in implementing policies as well as in decision making.

“The youth need the elders for wisdom that’s right, but there is a lack of participation in decision-making. We the youth need to get answers by being honest and true to ourselves. We need to get involved and work towards our achievements by 2063,” says Matheus.

Prys-God Kaovere who also attended the launch, says an opportunity like this, being part of the AUYC Namibia, is a great thing. “It will make us young Namibian to be part of activities that are happening around us, in Namibia or across Africa,” she appreciates. Kaovere is encouraged and proud that Namibian youths are interested in what is happening around them, and want to do something about it. “I am looking forward to see a lot of the Namibian youth joining such clubs,” she says.

The president of the AUYC Namibia, Ester Simon, says AUYC Namibia is a structural network set to assist the African Union (AU) in its strategy to involve the African youth in its activities and programmes.

She adds that the club has been created to advocate for the ratification of the African Youth Charter and to contribute to the youth’s participation in the rolling out of the activities aimed at achieving Africa’s aspirations as stipulated in Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 crafts for the continents destination for the next 50 years, which has seven aspirations for Africa. Simon explainS that the club is divided into three important chapters focusing on high school, university and community, for the inclusion of all youth focussing on entrepreneurship, development and education.

