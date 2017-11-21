Learners with special needs get early X-mas gift

John Muyamba

Rundu-Learners from the special unit of Dr Romanus Kampungu Secondary School last Friday received an early Christmas gift consisting of new school uniforms, shirts, socks, trousers, shoes, skirts and cash from FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust.

The school uniform kits cost N$5,000 and the bank also gave N$5,000 cash to the school.

On behalf of FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust, Rundu branch business manager Geraldo Illarius said that the bank was delighted to donate to the special unit school for disabled children. “I would also like to applaud the school for the work that you do for these learners, as well as for availing FNB an opportunity to be a partner with you in making a difference in the lives of this children.”

“It is vital that we support the school, because one way or the other we are all affected. We also want to celebrate the children. We hope that our small contribution will lighten the lives of our children. We wish you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2018,” Illarius said.

The donation was received by one of the school’s heads of department, Hilde Katamba. “We really appreciate your charity and the good heart that you are showing. It is highly appreciated and hopefully this doesn’t end here.

“We always try our level best to see how we can help our learners, but when we see the society noticing them, it shows a good heart and we hope you will keep your doors open for them. Thank you very much,” Katamba said.