Kinnear, v/d Westhuizen triumph at NHRSA Shoot

Staff Reporter

Stampriet-The Namibian Hunting Rifle Shooting Association (NHRSA) recently hosted the Sven Ahrens Memorial Shooting competition at Farm Zonnewaldt in the Stampriet district.

The association also used the gathering to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM), including the year-end prize giving ceremony.

The shooting completion was open to the public and the different regions entered their teams (4 men/ladies) to compete for the Sven Ahrens Memorial Cup.

The trophy was won by the Central A team, consisting of Francois Marais Jr, Wittes Marais and Johannes van Zyl. The trident narrowly defeated the southern quartet of Johan Engelbrecht, Johannes Strydom, Strydom van der Wath and Johan Loubser.

However, the day belonged to Walter Kinnear, who claimed top honours in the individual men’s division, while Cornel van der Westhuizen claimed the ladies’ division.

CLASS WINNERS:

Penkoppe:

1. J.C. Pretorius

2. Joubert Engelbrecht

3. Mike Baartman

Juniors:

1. J.W. Visagie

2. Renee Maritz

3. Alex Opperman

Veterans:

1. J.W.F. Kannemeyer

Seniors:

1. Francois Marais Snr

2. Wathy vd Wath

3. Andre du Toit

Ladies:

1. Cornel v/d Westhuizen

2. Karola Woortman

3. Johanna Baartman

Men:

1. Walther Kinnear

2. Dirk Nesenberend

3. Francois Marais Jnr

Bronze:

1. Jacques Esterhuyzen

2. Johanna Baartman

3. Reino Greeff

Silver:

1. Wilhelm Loubser

2. Manus Kotze

3. Gawie van Zyl

Gold

1. Walther Kinnear

2. Dirk Nesenberend

3. Francois Marais Jr