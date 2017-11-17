Where is Grace?

0
8
23122015 Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe dances at a rally in Harare, Thursday, Nov. 19. 2015. Zimbabwe s first lady, repeatedly criticized for her lavish shopping sprees, told her supporters on Thursday that she now skips meals in solidarity with thousands of Zimbabweans facing hunger. At a rally held in a poor neighborhood in the capital Harare, Grace Mugabe told supporters she was skipping some of her meals to empathize with Zimbabweans who could only afford to have one meal a day. The first lady also dismissed claims that she plans to succeed her husband when his term ends in 2018. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

You have been informed that Madame Grace Mugabe is not here and those who want her here [as] if she owe them, they must not tell lies. They must go where there is Mrs Mugabe and get her there. Anyway I do understand that whoever is staying in Namibia, paying his or her food and accommodation, is [not] on anybody’s shoulders. Just the same as [with the] Namibians abroad. We must understand that this is not a permanent living place for human beings, there are deaths and war that can displace any human being. Be wise not to make your neighbour your enemy.

Charlie William

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here