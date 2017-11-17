The other lifestyle: Summer Essentials

Sunscreen

It is vital to apply sunscreen on your face and body constantly to protect your skin from sunburn and skin cancer. Make sure that your sunscreen contains both UVA and UVB, the ideal ranges of SPF are 15, 30 or above. Re-apply your sunscreen continually if you are out in the sunshine for long hours.

Sunglasses

Wearing fancy shades has become a fashion trend. Nevertheless, sunglasses are not only designed to make you look stylish but they are meant to protect your eyes from harmful sunrays. If you have children, buy kids sunglasses for them, it is a good idea to invest in quality sunglasses that have UV protection.

Umbrella

Walking is a great way to exercise, it is also a necessity for people who do not have own transport. If you have to walk long distances in the daytime, always carry a sturdy umbrella. That does not mean you should forgo your sunscreen, an umbrella is actually an accessory that can provide instant shade while you are walking in the sunshine or coverage to keep you dry on a rainy day.

Window Shade

Placing a window shade in your car’s front windshield will help to block out the sunrays while you are at work, at events or busy running errands. Having a window shade is extremely helpful to keeping the car’s interior and seats cool. Sunshine can heat up a parked vehicle rapidly, therefore you should never leave kids or pets alone in a car.

Water Bottle

Drinking plenty of water is important to keep you hydrated and energised. However, there are some health concerns about keeping plastic water bottles in a car because the heat from the sun causes leaching of the plastic, which evidently contaminates the water. So, it is better to carry a reusable water bottle that you can fill up when you reach your destination or you can buy an insulated cooler box to keep your water bottle chilled.

Beach Style

The coast is a fun summer destination for family and friends. Wearing a swimming costume is the order of the day when it comes to beach style. Your choices include bikinis, trunks or speedos, put on what flatters your figure and makes you feel comfortable. Denim shorts, khakis or colourful sundresses are always trendy at the seaside. Cover your head with a wide brimmed sun-hat and place all your belongings in a capacious bag. To navigate the slippery sand while keeping your feet relaxed, put on a pair of flip-flops and you are good to go.

Mosquito Repellent

It is a known fact that some mosquito bites can lead to serious health problems. If those pesky little creatures are invading your home, spray insect repellent when everyone is out during the day for a few hours because inhaling the repellent is toxic. When you return home, open the windows for a while to ventilate with fresh air. Another option is to buy mosquito nets that you can attach to the ceiling above your bed, then simply roll down the net around your bed before you go to sleep.

www.beautyndapanda.com