Star of the Week: Cleophas Mutjavikua

Erongo Regional Governor Cleophas Mutjavikua is our Star of the Week for initiating the idea of volunteerism to cut the labour costs of servicing land. About 500 people last Saturday gathered in Narraville to level dunes where their houses will be built. These were members of the Shack Dwellers Federation and Namibia Housing Action Group, who do not have houses, joined by other members of the public and business community. Everyone used shovels to shift sand alongside a bulldozer. Saturday also marked the construction of 100 houses in Narraville.