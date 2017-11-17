On Jackson Kaujeua named after a street

When Jackson Kaujeua was alive nobody cared. Was Ongwediva built after the late Jackson [death]? That story of honouring the person after death is totally nonsense. Kaujeua was born here and they know him from day one till his last day on this planet. But they waited until he dies, rotten, and decomposed … is when they recognised him. That doesn’t show any respect at all. Learn to honour people while they are still alive. There have been a lot of streets there in Ongwediva why did Ongwediva Town Council never name one after him before?

* Shetunyenga Erwin Simon