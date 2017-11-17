N$2 billion Goreangab Waterfront ‘in sight’

Jeremiah Ndjoze

Windhoek-The construction of the long-awaited Goreangab Waterfront on the western rim of Windhoek is apparently in sight – if the word of its proponent, Kombadayedu Kapwanga, is anything to go by.

Kapwanga told New Era the hurdles – which he attributed mainly to bureaucratic process – have finally been overcome and that commencement of construction at the project site around the Goreangab Dam in Windhoek is set for April 2018.

“What is remaining right now is the transfer of deed for the plot from the City of Windhoek to Green Building Construction. We are expecting this to happen before the end of this month,” Kapwanga said. This, he said, will be followed by a groundbreaking ceremony earmarked for either next month or by mid-January 2018.

“I can say without an iota of doubt that the Goreangab Waterfront will finally come to fruition. We are envisioning the commencement of the construction works by April 2018. That’s when we are going to appoint a contractor.”

The proposed N$2 billion development has been in the balance for over six years, sparking questions about the feasibility of the venture. This after the City of Windhoek resolved to approve the alienation of the land earmarked for the proposed development – albeit with set conditions – at a special council meeting on July 22, 2014.

Following that Council meeting, construction was set to commence in 2016 with the date of completion envisaged for some time in 2020. The project is envisaged to bring development that would change the fortunes of the unemployed masses in Katutura, while breathing fresh air into the decaying infrastructure at Goreangab Dam.

According to its proponents, the project is expected to create over 4,000 jobs – some permanent and others temporary – over a period of four years. Upon completion of the construction phase, the proposed waterfront will have a total business area of 76,370 square metres.

It is also expected to include an upmarket residential suburb with a projected price of N$,5 million per unit. The initiative is spearheaded by Green Building Construction, a subsidiary of Sakawe Mining Corporation (Samicor), with 76 percent ownership by Lev Leviev Group of Companies.

The development, which will be based in an area designated as Goreangab Extension 5, will be fully bankrolled by the proponents, New Era was told.